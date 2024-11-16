Micah Parsons calls for Jake Paul boxing match because Cowboys are never normal
The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium hosted Friday night's Netflix spectacle between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.
Jerry Jones made an appearance, of course, and was pitched Deion Sanders as the new head coach by Cowboys legend Michael Irvin during the broadcast, while everyone had jokes after photos went viral of the curtains being down to cover the stadium's massive window.
And you know the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders had to kick off the event with a performance of "Thunderstruck" because it's all about the brand.
MORE: Micah Parsons uses individualized boxing training to prepare for season
Cowboys star Micah Parsons was in attendance for the event, and seemingly booed when shown on the jumbotron, and he had some words for Paul after the former YouTuber secured a lackluster decision win over "Iron Mike."
Following the fight, Parsons fired up his Twitter fingers and sent out a tweet challenging Paul to a boxing match.
Can Cowboys fans never have anything normal?
Jerry Jones struggles to pay his star players as it is, do you really think he'd want to spend tens of millions of dollars on a player to go get pummeled in a boxing match?
Sure, Parsons does do boxing training in the offseason, but Jake Paul, love him or hate him, relentlessly trains in boxing year round. No one wants to see those two men throw down.
At least Parsons has his podcast to keep calling for a fight.
