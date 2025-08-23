Dallas Cowboys rookie running back injured late in preseason finale
UPDATE: After the game, Jaydon Blue appeared to be walking fine, and said he was feeling good.
Jaydon Blue finally made his debut for the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons and made quite the impression early.
Blue ripped off a 13-yard run that had the fan base fired up, but then really got them excited when he ran a one-yard touchdown. That play was significant since the undersized back showed some power near the goal line, scoring on a second effort.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mother have viral pre-game moment before Cowboys-Falcons
It would have made sense to let him go to the bench after this, but the Cowboys kept him on the field into the fourth quarter. That might have been a mistake since Blue was banged up and appeared to suffer a leg injury.
He was able to walk off on his own power, but there was a visible limp. He was tended to by the team's medical staff and was ultimately ruled out with an ankle injury.
Blue spent the first two preseason games dealing with a heel injury, which kept him from getting any playing time. It has to be frustrating for him, since he's trying to prove he deserves a prominent role in the offense.
As for the coaching staff, it raises questions about why they felt the need to keep Blue on the field this late in a meaningless game.
