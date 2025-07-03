Dallas Cowboys rookie turning heads in explosive summer workout video
The Dallas Cowboys needed to add some explosive playmaking ability to their offense heading into the 2025 season.
And by the looks of things, their decision to draft Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue in Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft is going to give them just that.
In fact, in a recent video post to social media, Blue can he seen working out with his trainers, while showing his extremely impressive quickness, speed and explosion during his drills.
Next season with Dallas, he is expected to play a major role in both the passing game and the running game, with the Cowboys in desperate need of a bell cow runner, but also as many weapons and the passing game as they can get their hands on.
Last season with the Longhorns, Blue excelled as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six more scores. And it was those receiving skills that helped put his team in a position to break through to a national title, catching two scores through the air vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
That's not to say he can't run the ball effectively either.
In 2024, Blue rushed 134 times for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, including 14 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals vs. Clemson - one of which came from 38 yards out, with the other from 77 yards.
Does his consistency in the ground game need to improve? And does he need to continue to develop in other areas of being a running back? Absolutely. He is a rookie after all.
But if he can continue that type of production in the NFL with Dallas early on, and bring the skills he is putting on display in his Instagram post to good use, it would help provide Dak Prescott with another explosive weapon and give the Cowboys a much more explosive attack overall.
