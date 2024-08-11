Which Cowboys rookie will shine in preseason opener vs Rams
Sunday brings us the first Dallas Cowboys preseason game of 2024. After a long, drama-filled offseason, we finally get to see the players in action as they take on the Los Angeles Rams.
As is often the case in the preseason, most of the starters aren't going to see the field for Dallas. They'll instead send many of their younger players out there as they fight for a position on the 53-man roster.
There will also be several young players trying to prove they can hold down a starting spot. That includes Tyler Guyton, who is fighting for the left tackle position and Cooper Beebe, who looks to unseat Brock Hoffman. There will be plenty of eyes on each of them but one rookie could stand out above them all in Preseason Week 1, Ryan Flournoy.
Ryan Flournoy looks to continue building upon impressive offseason
Rookie wideout Ryan Flournoy has been impressive throughout the offseason programs. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was selected in the sixth-round out of Southeast Missouri State.
He's been so impressive throughout camp that he was drawing comparisons to Dez Bryant.
Obviously, the Cowboys don't expect him to be the same caliber player as Bryant but they're going to utilize him often against the Rams to see if he can continue to get the job done in a game setting. Don't be surprised if he rises to the occasion and continues to make believers out of everyone.
