Cowboys rookies have high expectations for 2024 NFL season
Leaning on rookies in the NFL is a very challenging thing for any franchise. The Dallas Cowboys will be one of those teams this upcoming season, as the team had some massive departures this offseason.
From the offensive line to key pieces on the defense, the organization will be looking for new names to become pillars of the iconic franchise.
Your time is now
Aside from contract negotiations, the most important topic of the offseason for the Cowboys has been the rookie class. First-round pick Tyler Guyton is being counted on to fill the role of Tyron Smith, who joined the New York Jets in free agency.
Another piece the Cowboys are counting on is third-round pick Cooper Beebe. Beebe is in a heated battle with Brock Hoffman to become the starting center in Dallas.
Two vital pieces to the Cowboys' offense could be guys who have yet to play a snap in the league.
Next man up
The NFL world moves fast, so as heartbreaking as Sam Williams' ACL injury is, the Cowboys have to find someone to find his replacement. That means the Cowboys are expecting rookie Marshawn Kneeland to step up and step up quickly to help fill the void.
Nearly everyone in the organization has already praised Kneeland's work ethic and maturity for his age. Creating a dominating pass-rushing duo with Micah Parson would be the perfect recipe for success for the Cowboys' 2024 season, and it starts with the progression of Kneeland.
The words maturity and work ethic will be repeatedly used to discuss this rookie class. That's because they will need to be for the Cowboys to be a legitimate contender this season.
