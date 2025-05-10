Micah Parsons' next deal could exceed mind-blowing amount per year
While the Dallas Cowboys have been active during the NFL offseason and addressed major holes on the roster through free agency and the NFL draft, there is still one major question hanging over the franchise.
Superstar defender Micah Parsons is still waiting for his blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
However, there have been reports that the two sides remain far apart in negotiations.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently looked at some of the biggest rumors around the league and shared his thoughts on the Micah Parsons contract situation. While previous reports have indicated Parsons could receive between $35-$40 million per year, the latest buzz is that value could be even more.
Davenport points to B/R's Kurt Benkert hinting Parsons' next deal could "average $45 million per season."
He writes, "That kerfuffle doesn’t appear to have rankled Parsons too much, though. The soon-to-be 26-year-old showed up at voluntary workouts in a sign of good faith.
"Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL—a fact Jones knows as well as we do. There’s zero chance that the Cowboys head into the 2025 season without Parsons being among the league’s highest-paid defenders."
So while there are questions on how much Parsons could get in his next contract, there don't seem to be any major concerns that a deal will get done.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Regardless of what it takes, Jerry Jones and company need to make sure a deal gets done.
