Former Dallas Cowboys star WR signs with NFC East rival
The Dallas Cowboys have a major need at wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, and there was some excitement when a former star announced he was returning to the NFL.
Former Cowboys standout Michael Gallup came out of retirement this offseason and has now found his new team.
Unfortunately, Gallup is not returning to Dallas. Instead, he is the latest former Cowboys star to get poached by Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
MORE: Cowboys land Deebo Samuel-type receiver option in On SI NFL mock draft
Washington announced the news on Thursday, March 20.
Gallup spent six seasons with the Cowboys, racking up 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns. His most successful season came in 2019, recording 66 catches for 1,107 yards, and six scores.
MORE: Todd McShay mock draft lands Cowboys speedy WR opposite CeeDee Lamb
In 2021, Gallup suffered a torn ACL, but the Cowboys still took a chance and signed him to a five-year $62.5 million extension.
Gallup was never able to return to his top form. Ahead of the 2024 season, Gallup signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders but abruptly returned before the start of training camp.
Now, Gallup returns to the NFC East where he will aim to make a comeback.
