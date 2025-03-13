Cowboys named ‘best fit’ for former NFL reception leader
While they haven’t made any splashy moves, the Dallas Cowboys have been a bit more active during the 2025 NFL free agency period than they were in 2024.
They added a new running back, coming to terms with Javonte Williams, and signed the third overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, Solomon Thomas — a defensive tackle with ties to the team’s defensive line coach. Dallas even traded for cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Kenneth Murray.
What they haven’t done is found a wide receiver who can start opposite CeeDee Lamb. The good news is that there are still several options in free agency.
MORE: NFL analyst slams Dallas Cowboys over recent free agency moves
One with a connection to the Cowboys is Stefon Diggs, who has flirted with the idea of joining his brother, Trevon Diggs, in the past.
The elder Diggs would give them instant credibility at the position and Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today says Dallas is one of the “best fits” for the veteran.
“The Cowboys are still on the hunt for a receiver that can take some attention away from Lamb and the well is running dry. Diggs might be coming off an ACL tear, but going from Houston to Dallas makes plenty of sense, especially with his brother, Trevon Diggs, already on the Cowboys.” — Brinkerhoff, USA Today
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2024 leading rusher signs with NFC South team
Diggs is coming off a torn ACL but has been one of the best in the league when healthy. During his four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, he topped 100 receptions and 1,000 yards each season. Diggs even led the NFL in receptions (127) and yardage (1,535) in 2020.
His knee injury halted his lone season with the Texans but Diggs was still on pace for 1,000 yards with 496 through eight games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries