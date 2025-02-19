Cowboys, Seahawks swap All-Pro playmakers in blockbuster trade idea
Entering the NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys will need to deal with Micah Parsons' contract situation. He will be entering the final year of his deal in 2025.
Currently, the hope is that the Cowboys and Parsons will be able to work out an extension. However, there are rumblings beginning to rise that Dallas could consider moving on from Parsons.
It's still much more likely that the Cowboys will work something out with Parsons to keep him long-term. Moving on from him would be a very tough decision to make. He is one of the most impactful defensive players in the entire NFL.
That being said, if Dallas is open to the idea of moving him, there would be a lot of aggressive offers thrown their way.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has suggested a massive blockbuster between the Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. His suggestion would see Parsons sent to the Seahawks in exchange for star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
He also stated that a high draft pick would likely be attached to Metcalf and on its way to Dallas.
"Dallas might need to move Parsons, who has been rumbling about grumbling, thanks to a faded defense around him and the Cowboys' waning star as NFC Super Bowl contenders. The Seahawks should be first in line, as Parsons can be the ultimate pass-rushing chess piece for Mike Macdonald's hybrid schemes," Iyer wrote.
"In return, Seattle can help Dallas find a big, outside No. 2 to complement CeeDee Lamb's domination in the slot. Metcalf for Parsons wouldn't work straight-up, but the Seahawks should be willing to add a high draft pick package to make Parsons' acquisition work."
Obviously, this trade would be a lot to digest. Losing Parsons would weaken the Cowboys' defense in a big way. However, adding Metcalf would strengthen the offense dramatically.
While this is an interesting trade idea, keeping Parsons would still be better for the franchise long-term. Metcalf is good, but he's nothing close to the kind of impact player that Parsons has become.
Hopefully, Jerry Jones and company are able to reach an agreement with Parsons. There is a lot of work left to be done on a new contract, but Dallas simply has to figure out a way to get it done.
