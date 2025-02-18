Cowboys projected as free agency fit for arch-rival offensive lineman
NFL Free Agency is less than a month away, and the Dallas Cowboys are at the top of the list in terms of needs.
One area where Dallas could really use some help is along the offensive front, where outside of Tyler Smith and perhaps Cooper Beebe, there are mostly unknowns. That is particularly the case at right guard, where it is unclear whether or not Zack Martin will return, retire, or hit free agency.
Fortunately, there may be a solution on the horizon. And he could be coming from a heated rival.
According to Bleacher Report, the Cowboys are projected as a free agency fit for Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton, who is coming off of a tremendous individual season under Nick Sirianni, as well as a Super Bowl win.
"Becton quickly secured a starting spot and played a massive role in Philly's march to Super Bowl LIX. He started 15 games in the regular season and was graded as the league's 21st-ranked guard, according to Pro Football Focus," Bleacher Report wrote. "The question for guard-needy teams is whether Becton can continue to play well away from the Eagles and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. That question has yet to be answered, obviously, but Becton's experience at tackle should give him added value on the open market."
Outside of his fit from a need perspective, Becton would also be a tremendous fit for Dallas based on their new dedication to running the football.
Last season, Dallas ranked 27th in the NFL in rushing and was hovering around last place in that category for the majority of the season. Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Becton helped pave the way for the NFL's No. 2 ranked rushing attack and for a near-record-breaking season for running back Saquon Barkley.
Of course, Dallas will have to figure out their cap situation before they can sign any big-money free agents, and Becton is projected to earn around $41 million on the open market.
If they can figure that part out, however, Becton could be close to an ideal fit in Arlington in front of Dak Prescott.
