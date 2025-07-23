Cowboys second-year defender makes early impression in training camp
The Dallas Cowboys defense was plagued by injuries throughout the team's disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, which led to inexperienced players getting thrown into the fire.
One of those players was Marist Liufau, who was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Notre Dame, and he did not waste the opportunity.
While Liufau had your expected rookie struggles, he did show flashes of brilliance by flying all over the field. In Year 2, he is off to another hot start and picking up right where he left off.
Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com took note of Liufau's effort during the team's first practice of training camp and praised his versatility.
"After Brian Schottenheimer mentioned Marist Liufau as a player he likes watching get after the passer, Liufau did just that on a rep that likely would've been a sack during team periods in practice," Yarrish wrote.
"He also flashed his ability in coverage, breaking up a pass over the middle that was in Brevyn Spann-Ford's hands."
During his rookie season, the 24-year-old Liufau recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three passes defensed.
With DeMarvion Overshown set to miss the start of the 2025 season, Liufau will likely have another opportunity to make an impact on the field. And judging by his preperations during the offseason, Liufau is ready to go.
