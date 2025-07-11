Cowboys' second-year player expected to make biggest leap in 2025
It feels like the youth on this Dallas Cowboys roster heading into the 2025 season is not getting talked about enough.
The offensive could be one of the youngest in the league, with fourth-year lineman Tyler Smith taking a leadership role after the retirement of Zack Martin.
A lot will be expected from the offensive line; however, there are other positions where youth will have to play like veterans during the 2025 season.
Recently. Nick Eatman of the official Cowboys website was asked which second-year player will take the biggest leap this season. Eatman believes it will be linebacker Marist Liufau.
"I have a feeling the guy who is going to make the biggest leap is linebacker Marist Liufau. The Cowboys have added a pair of veterans in Murray and Sanborn but Liufau had a solid rookie year and could be ready to take a huge leap. Let's not forget how linebackers have always thrived in Eberflus' system and who is to say Liufau won't be the next one," wrote Eatman on the second-year linebacker.
Liufau showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season. However, the Cowboys will be looking for more than flashes this season. The 2025 season could be the year Liufau commands the linebacker unit as the green dot.
