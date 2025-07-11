3 Cowboys selected by Jerry Jones named 'best ever' at respective draft position
There are plenty of reasons to criticize the Dallas Cowboys. From sun glare to workouts being interrupted by fan tourss, to unbelievably drawn-out negotiations, the way team owner Jerry Jones runs things is a lightning rod for debate.
What we can't debate, however, is that Jones has put together an excellent scouting staff. The Cowboys have an incredible regular season winning percentage (the postseason is another hot topic), and they've accomplished this without much outside spending.
This means they're often led by homegrown talent. That was evident in a recent list from ESPN's Ben Solak, who ranked the top pick at every draft slot. Dallas ended up with three of Jones' selections on the list in tight end Jason Witten at No. 69, running back DeMarco Murray at No. 71, and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff at No. 224.
Solak said Witten beat out players such as Cooper Kupp, while saying he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame once eligible.
"Assuming Witten -- who becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame in this upcoming cycle -- makes the Hall in one or two ballots, I think he has a better résumé than Grimm (though three Super Bowl championships and four first-team All-Pros is pretty good stuff). Witten just has a level of era-defining play with those 2000s Cowboys that puts him a hair above." — Solak, ESPN
Witten was one of the best at his position throughout much of his career. He played 17 seasons, finishing with 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns. He's still the franchise leader in receptions and yardage, and ranks second in touchdown catches.
Murray didn't have as much competition, but is still deserving of praise. He had an unbelievable 2014 campaign, which saw him set the team record in rushing yardage with 1,845 yards.
"Pick No. 71 isn't a strong group, so I'll let Murray's legendary 2014 season carry him to the top: 392 carries, 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns, with another 57 catches for 416 yards to boot. The 449 touches remains the sixth highest-volume season in NFL history, and given the way backs are managed these days, it will likely stay that way for a while." — Solak, ESPN
Ratliff was a seventh-round pick who developed into a trusted starter. He was an undersized nose tackle who flourished while playing for Wade Phillips.
Other Cowboys picks include Steve Wisniewski at No. 29 in 1989, although he was traded to the Raiders immediately. There were also several selections Jones didn't make: Herschel Walker (No. 114 in 1985), Eugene Lockhart (No. 152 in 1984), Rayfield Wright (No. 182 in 1967), Kevin Gogan (No. 206 in 1987), and Garry Cobb (No. 247 in 1979).
