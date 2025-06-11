Cowboys' secret weapon bringing 'energy' to practice is unlikely source
The biggest buzzwords for the Dallas Cowboys through OTAs and mandatory minicamp are "energy" and "culture," thanks to the new and improved approach from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer has made it a goal to keep everyone excited during practice and workouts, because it will not only improve team chemistry but allow everyone to compete at a higher level throughout the week.
Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert revealed the secret weapon to keeping the energy going at practice while the team is going through drills and Schottenheimer is busy directing the way.
Tolbert revealed the information during an entertaining exchange on Good Morning Football after being asked a light-hearted question about who gets the aux.
It's none other than a DJ, who takes music requests from the players to keep the energy high.
Having a trustworthy person in charge of the aux cord is always key to keeping a party going, so it makes perfect sense that the Cowboys are feeding off of the man mixing the practice soundtracks.
Last season, Tolbert had career highs in targets (79), catches (49), yards (610), and touchdowns (7). He led the team in touchdown catches and was the second-leading receiver in terms of yards. While George Pickens is the team's new WR2, Tolbert provides significant depth that Dak Prescott and the offense will benefit from.
