Cowboys will use one stat to see how Dak Prescott, offense click in 2025
Dallas Cowboys minicamp is officially underway, and there's plenty for the fanbase to be excited about as they are seeing the team take the field this offseason.
It's a new day for the franchise as the team will be led by first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. However, this isn't Schottenheimer's first rodeo with the most popular team in the NFL.
For the past two seasons, Schottenheimer served as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, so it shouldn't be a surprise for fans to not expect much change on that side of the ball.
Brian Schottenheimer trolls himself after Cowboys viral QB dance-off
When speaking with the media, Schottenheimer had a short answer for how he will asses quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense this season: win.
Winning is the stat that cures everything, which is the biggest reason the team decided to move on from former head coach Mike McCarthy after last season.
Schottenheimer knows the mission at hand. He also knows what it will take for this team to win games, and that's the Cowboys offense being one of the best in the league.
Prescott missed the majority of last season with an injury; however, this year, once again, the pressure will be on for one of the highest paid players in the league. A pressure that the new head coach welcomes with open arms. However, can the offense answer the call?
