Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer comments on Jaire Alexander possibility
Any time there is a high-profile NFL free agent or a star player mentioned in trade rumors, the Dallas Cowboys pop into the headlines. It's an easy way to get more eyeballs on a story by involving Dallas. After all, they are America's Team.
So, from the moment that star cornerback Jaire Alexander was released by the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were named as a potential fit.
Naturally, when minicamp opened up on Tuesday, June 10, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the possibility of adding Alexander to the roster.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer hypes 'excellent' Cowboys offseason, Micah Parsons' leadership
While Schottenheimer skirted around the question, he didn't completely rule it out.
"We monitor everything," Schottenheimer said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "I'm not gonna get into specifics of what our conversations will be like, but we're always looking."
So you're saying there's a chance?
MORE: Cowboys defense named 'perfect fit' for recently released star LB
With the way the Cowboys have approached the offseason, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them do their due dilegence. The team was active in free agency and on the trade market to imrpove its roster, so adding a big name post-June 1 cut is in the realm of possibility.
Keep your eyes peeled. Alexander was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since joining the league, he has recorded 287 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, and one touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall
Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout