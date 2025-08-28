Micah Parsons' brother echoes Cowboys fans dejection after trade development
The Dallas Cowboys' ongoing contract saga with superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons has taken another dramatic turn. After repeatedly saying that there were no plans for the team to trade the perennial All-Pro, NFL insiders are changing their tune.
A bombshell development came regarding a potential trade, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the Cowboys are "willing to at least listen" to trade offers.
That is a gut punch for Cowboys Nation with just one week until the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Micah Parsons trade 'more realistic' than Cowboys fans may want to believe
Now, listening and accepting are two very different things, but that doesn't stop the dejection that fans are feeling. One person who can relate is Terrence Parsons Jr., the Cowboys star's brother, who echoed what everyone in Cowboys Nation is feeling right now.
"Just a point it never had to get to," Terrence Parsons wrote on X.
Parsons was eligible for a contract extension last season, but the team took care of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb first, putting Parsons on the back burner. At the time, it was understandable.
Immediately after the season ended, Parsons said he "didn't need $40 million" if it helped the team win. Jerry Jones continued to drag his feet while star EDGE rusher after star EDGE rusher inked their deals, pushing up the price at the position.
MORE: Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga
Understandably, Parsons now wants to be paid top dollar, and the price the market has set. If Jones hadn't been dragging his feet, the team would've never been in this situation.
But, here we are, one week until the new season, and the Cowboys may run the risk of watching the team's best player leave town.
