Cowboys predicted to trade former starter for versatile 1,300-yard RB
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys set their initial 53-man roster. While deciding which players to keep, the front office had to make some difficult decisions.
Some of the toughest decisions came at wide receiver, where the Cowboys had to expose a couple of talented players to waivers, releasing Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks.
Fortunately, both returned to the practice squad, but the cuts would have been more challenging had Jonathan Mingo not been placed on injured reserve.
While they had plenty of talent at receiver, there are just as many concerns at running back. Dallas turns to Javonte Williams as their starter with Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue behind him.
That committee won't exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses, which is why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton says they should send Jalen Tolbert and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Breece Hall, who totaled 1,139 yards from scrimmage and 8 total touchdowns last season.
"Meanwhile, the Jets have a three-man backfield with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis pushing for touches. When you consider quarterback Justin Fields' ability as a ball-carrier, Gang Green can afford to trade Hall for draft capital, especially if the team doesn't expect to retain him in free agency next offseason," Moton wrote.
"The Jets can trade Hall for a middle-round draft pick and Tolbert, who can immediately bolster their wide receiver unit while still maintaining a robust ground attack with Allen, Davis and Fields leading the charge."
Tolbert had a breakout campaign in 2024 with 610 yards on 49 receptions but could be inactive on game days when Mingo returns.
Hall, meanwhile, has 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. He's in the final year of his contract, and while new head coach Aaron Glenn doesn't seem willing to trade him, Tolbert fills a greater need, which could make this deal enticing for New York.
