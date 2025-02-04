Micah Parsons revealed wild detail about Alabama football offer
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons is a generational talent who has exceeded expectations for the team after being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Parsons burst onto the scene with the Penn State Nittany Lions, being named to the Freshman All-American Team before going on the be the Butkus Award winner in his final season.
But during the latest episode of his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, the star edge rusher revealed he could have started his college career at another collegiate powerhouse on the offensive side of the ball.
Parsons, who was a five-star recruit and No. 4 overall player in his class, revealed he was offered by Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as a running back.
Ultimately, Parsons stayed close to home at took over the Big Ten at Penn State.
And now, Parsons is the main piece of the defensive unit and a player Dallas will potentiallymake the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
We may never know what could have been if Parsons chose Alabama and played running back, but the Cowboys have to be happy with how things played out.
