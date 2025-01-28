Cowboys to hire Matt Eberflus as new defensive coordinator
The first big hire of head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff is here.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys are closing in on a deal with former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to become their new defensive coordinator, marking a significant addition to Schottenheimer's staff.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend 'not expected' to join Brian Schottenheimer's staff
The move represents a homecoming for Eberflus, who previously served as the Cowboys' linebackers coach from 2011 to 2017.
Eberflus, who emerged as the front-runner for the position early in the search process, brings extensive defensive expertise and familiarity with the Cowboys organization.
During his previous tenure in Dallas, he played a crucial role in developing the Cowboys' linebacker corps, including overseeing the growth of players like Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith.
MORE: NFL legend endorses Cowboys' new head coach Brian Schottenheimer
The veteran coach most recently served as the Chicago Bears' head coach for the past three seasons, where he compiled a 14-32 record and was let go in November of last season following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detriot Lions.
Before leading the Bears, Eberflus established himself as an elite defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-2021).
Under his leadership, the Colts consistently fielded one of the NFL's top defensive units, ranking 11th or better in scoring defense for three out of four seasons.
His most impressive achievement came in 2020-2021, when Indianapolis became the league's only defense to simultaneously rank in the top 10 for scoring prevention, run stopping, and forcing turnovers.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer confident in Dak Prescott's ability to lead
This hiring represents the latest piece in the Cowboys' coaching staff overhaul, following Schottenheimer's recent appointment as head coach. The reunion with Eberflus suggests a commitment to blending familiar faces with new leadership.
The appointment also provides continuity with the Cowboys' defensive philosophy while bringing fresh perspectives from Eberflus's recent head coaching experience. His previous success in Dallas, combined with his broader NFL experience, positions him well to lead the Cowboys' defense into its next chapter.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it
Matt Eberflus hired as Cowboys defensive coordinator
Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships