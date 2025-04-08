Cowboy Roundup: Why Dallas should target WR speedster, The Matt Eberflus influence
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week is rolling on and excitement around the league is building with the 2025 NFL Draft now just 16 days away.
We are beginning to learn which players will be in attendance for the draft ceremony in Green Bay, with the invites telling some intriguing storylines. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is among those who will be in attendance, indicating the NFL believes he could be a first-round pick.
Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden is also set to attend, meaning he could be in the mix to be the first wide receiver selected on Day 1.
It will be interesting to see how all of the chaos on draft day plays out, but for now, let's take a look around the web and check out some of the headlines that are making waves online and on social media.
Cowboys should target WR speedster
The Cowboys could go a number of different directions in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but experts seem to believe wide receiver would be the best option, including one speedster from within the state.
The Matt Eberflus Effect
New Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus wasted no time making his impact felt along the team's defensive front. Blogging the Boys takes a look at how the new DC revamped the roster.
