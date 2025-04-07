Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys reach for Alabama star in new NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys could take a decorated Alabama player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker runs the 40-yard dash at the University of Alabama Pro Day.
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker runs the 40-yard dash at the University of Alabama Pro Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will have the tall task of replacing longtime offensive lineman Zack Martin this offseason.

While the Cowboys signed Robert Jones from the Miami Dolphins, they could benefit from adding a long-term solution in the NFL Draft later this month.

CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson conducted a mock draft that has the Cowboys taking Alabama interior lineman Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick.

NCAA Football Alabama offensive line Tyler Booker
NCAA Football Alabama offensive line Tyler Booker / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

"It's hard to think Booker has flown under the radar given his physical presence and his dominating style of play, but now that we're officially in draft season, expect the Booker Train to pick up steam," Wilson writes. "He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1."

Booker, who turns 21 this week, was a First-team All-American selection this past season and was First-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2024, making him one of the most decorated prospects in this year's draft class.

Taking Booker may not be the "sexiest" option at Jerry Jones' disposal, but neither was Martin when he was chosen back in 2014. He turned out to be an 11-year mainstay on the offensive line and one of the best Cowboys ever.

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker runs a drill for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day.
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker runs a drill for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those are big shoes for Booker to fill, but he could have a good chance to be a pillar for the offense if the Cowboys make him the pick at No. 12.

Booker will likely be there at No. 12, which is a bit high than where he has been taken in most mock drafts, but the Cowboys could take a safe player with the pick that could go a long way in the years to come.

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker warms up before working out at the University of Alabama Pro Day.
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker warms up before working out at the University of Alabama Pro Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
