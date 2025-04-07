Cowboys' newly signed pass rusher shows off commitment during offseason workout
The Dallas Cowboys may not have made the big splash that fans were hoping for during free agency. Actually, some of the signings could be considered like finding a diamond in the rough.
It was apparent that the team wanted to add depth to their push rush, as they brought in three defensive ends this offseason.
One of those names is Payton Turner. Turner spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, and now is looking for a fresh start with the Cowboys.
The recent addition of the Cowboys' pass rush was recently seen putting in the offseason work with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan.
Turner's numbers have never been eye-popping. In his four seasons in the NFL, Turner has five sacks. The former first-round pick has the word potential surrounding him this offseason, and that has to be the biggest reason the Cowboys are taking a chance on him.
The former Houston Cougars star may not have an instant impact on the field. However, the Cowboys feel they have the right pieces on the coaching staff to get everything out of a once highly sought-after talent.
It also may not hurt to have Turner around a player like Micah Parsons, who can take a huge step in his leadership by working with Turner.
