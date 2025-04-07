Cowboys Country

Cowboys predicted to make surprise pick to push former first-rounder

The Cowboys could bring in competition for Tyler Guyton.

Randy Gurzi

California State University-Sacramento offensive lineman Jackson Slater answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine.
California State University-Sacramento offensive lineman Jackson Slater answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants the Dallas Cowboys to be more physical this season.

By focusing on running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense, he believes they’ll be able to control the pace of games. He also believes their offense can become more explosive by using the ground game to set up the play-action pass.

Of course, all of this is dependent on winning at the line of scrimmage. That’s where the questions come in. On defense, they have concerns with the nose tackle position. On offense, it’s protecting the quarterback’s blindside that’s an issue.

2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton is slated to hold down the left tackle position, but his rookie campaign was full of ups and downs. Dallas is hopeful he can find more consistency in year two, but they have no backup plan with Chuma Edoga leaving in NFL free agency.

That’s why Athlon Sport’s Luke Easterling has the Cowboys targeting Jackson Slater in his latest 4-round NFL mock draft.

American team offensive lineman Jackson Slater of Sacramento State battles Sai'vion Jones of LSU.
American team offensive lineman Jackson Slater of Sacramento State battles Sai'vion Jones of LSU. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Easterling has Dallas taking the Sacramento State offensive tackle at No. 76 overall, with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan going to the Cowboys at pick No. 12 and Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson at No. 44.

Slater has climbed draft boards as of late, which started when he held his own during the Senior Bowl. In addition to his strength and technical skill, scouts like his versatility. Slater played all over the line, including center, making him an ideal backup.

As a Round 3 pick, however, the Cowboys would like to see Slater develop into a starting-caliber player. Even if this accomplishes nothing more than pushing Guyton to reach his potential.

