Dallas Cowboys showing main focus with offensive coordinator interview
The Dallas Cowboys are still finalizing the staff that will report to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
One of the primary vacancies remaining is the offensive coordinator position, which Schottenheimer occupied the past two seasons under Mike McCarthy.
Schottenheimer is going to call plays for Dallas but still understands the importance of a strong offensive mind to help formulate a game plan every week. That's why he's cast a wide net with several candidates already linked to the Cowboys.
However, the team's main focus is becoming clear as they are brining in Klayton Adams for an in-person interview after already speaking wiht him virtually.
Adams is called the favorite for the job by Mike Garafolo and it's easy to see why. He's currently employed as the offensive line coach with the Arizona Cardinals and has a background as a running backs coach, tight ends coach, and run game coordinator.
Dallas was one of the worst teams in the NFL on the ground last season, finishing 27th with just 1,705 yards. Arizona, on the other hand, was one of the best teams on the ground, going for 2,451 yards which was the seventh most.
Throw in the need to develop young offensive linemen such as Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, and the pairing makes perfect sense.
