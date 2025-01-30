Cowboys interested in offensive coordinator fired two years in a row
The Dallas Cowboys are filling out their staff under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
They named Matt Eberflus as their new defensive coordinator and Nick Sorensen will coach special teams. That leaves offensive coordinator as the biggest hire left for Schottenheimer and he’s showing some interest in an unexpected candidate.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Dallas is considering Ken Dorsey, who was recently fired by the Cleveland Browns after one season as their offensive coordinator.
Before heading to Cleveland, Dorsey held the same role with the Buffalo Bills.
Originally hired as a quarterback coach in 2019, Dorsey was promoted to coordinator in 2022. He was fired just 10 games into the 2023 season.
Dorsey has been praised for his work with quarterbacks, helping Cam Newton secure the MVP in 2015 as the Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach. He was also instrumental in helping Josh Allen develop into one of the league’s top passers.
He helped the Bills put up a lot of points early in his career but fell off in a hurry. Cleveland hoped he would rebound with them while helping Deshaun Watson get back on track.
The Browns were far from effective on offense in 2024, finishing 32nd in points while Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all struggled.
Schottenheimer will call plays in Dallas, so Dorsey is likely being discussed due to his history with quarterbacks.
