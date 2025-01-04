Dallas Cowboys sign ex Steelers cornerback ahead of Week 18
The Dallas Cowboys have just one week remaining in the regular season.
But that doesn't mean that they are done adding pieces to the roster.
According to reports from Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com, the Cowboys have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets cornerback Luq Barcoo to their practice squad. Barcoo has been with seven different teams since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Most recently, Barcoo was with the Steelers, where he signed in January of 2024. However, he was later waive on June 3 and released with an injury settlement on June 12. He did not play in a game with Pittsburgh.
Barcoo has also spent time with the Jaguars in 2020, the the Cardinals and 49ers in 2021, the Chiefs and Jets in 2022 and the San Antonio Brahamas of the XFL in 2023. He last played in a game in 2020 with Jacksonville, recording 10 total tackles in three games, with one pass deflection. He did see some preseason action with the other teams.
For the Cowboys, this likely represents nothing but a practice squad body to help with their preparation going forward this week and into the offseason. It is unlikely he will play vs. the Commanders in Week 18.
According to Farabaugh, he could also have an opportunity to receive a futures contract and be invited to training camp this summer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc