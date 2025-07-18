Cowboys' simple reason team travels to Oxnard, California, for training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will once again be taking the show on the road when the team begins training camp in Oxnard, California, next Monday.
The Cowboys have made Oxnard their training camp home for over 45 years, and everything about this screams Jerry Jones.
Jones has always had the Cowboys at the forefront of the league, even helping the team keep up with their nickname, 'America's Team.'
So, why would the Cowboys travel all the way from Dallas to California every summer for training camp? It's simple: Ownership wants to keep the Cowboys on top of the NFL charts (and the weather is cooler).
The Oxnard location is feasible for Hollywood to find its way to the practice facility, like when Jamie Foxx visited camp back in 2022.
During that visit, Foxx made a comment that had to have Jones blushing from ear to ear. Foxx said that sometimes it feels like Jones and the Cowboys are bigger than football.
That one comment is the lone reason Jones has the team go to California for training camp every season. Jones wants to be bigger than football, and nobody can deny that he has made the Cowboys larger than life.
Netflix is set to release a new documentary on the team on August 19, and for a team that hasn't won a championship in over 30 years, they are still the most talked about franchise in the league.
