Cowboys Country

Cowboys' simple reason team travels to Oxnard, California, for training camp

The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp next Monday and will once again be in Oxnard, California. There's a very good reason why that happens.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs a drill during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs a drill during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be taking the show on the road when the team begins training camp in Oxnard, California, next Monday.

The Cowboys have made Oxnard their training camp home for over 45 years, and everything about this screams Jerry Jones.

Jones has always had the Cowboys at the forefront of the league, even helping the team keep up with their nickname, 'America's Team.'

MORE: Jerry Jones' ego once again has a Cowboys star growing frustrated

So, why would the Cowboys travel all the way from Dallas to California every summer for training camp? It's simple: Ownership wants to keep the Cowboys on top of the NFL charts (and the weather is cooler).

The Oxnard location is feasible for Hollywood to find its way to the practice facility, like when Jamie Foxx visited camp back in 2022.

During that visit, Foxx made a comment that had to have Jones blushing from ear to ear. Foxx said that sometimes it feels like Jones and the Cowboys are bigger than football.

That one comment is the lone reason Jones has the team go to California for training camp every season. Jones wants to be bigger than football, and nobody can deny that he has made the Cowboys larger than life.

Netflix is set to release a new documentary on the team on August 19, and for a team that hasn't won a championship in over 30 years, they are still the most talked about franchise in the league.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

5 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2025 training camp

Dallas Cowboys' RB situation inexplicably named best in NFC East

Cowboys' stat proves Brian Schottenheimer is right choice to lead franchise

Micah Parsons continues taking high road while Cowboys drag feet on contract

PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News