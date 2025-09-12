DaRon Bland gets optimistic injury timeline update from Cowboys' Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys will be without star cornerback DaRon Bland in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season when the team welcomes the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium.
Bland suffered a foot injury during practice early in the week, with reports that he could miss up to five weeks.
However, after releasing the team's final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon, Bland's return timeline got a positive update from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
Jones appeared on 105.3 The The Fan and showed optimism regarding Bland's injury.
"i really do think we’ll be fine. i think we will be on the short end of the timeline, and it should hopefully just be a couple games," Jones said, per Patrik Walker of the team's official website.
Missing one or two games would certainly better for the already injury-ridden Cowboys than missing a month of the season or more.
MORE: Cowboys secondary gets good news before Week 2 as star returns to practice
Just days before the season opener, Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed, making him the sixth-heighest-paid cornerback in the league.
Dallas can ill-afford to be without him for an extended period of time for the second straight year.
