DaRon Bland gets optimistic injury timeline update from Cowboys' Stephen Jones

Dallas Cowboys star DaRon Bland received an optimistic update to his injury timeline from COO Stephen Jones.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be without star cornerback DaRon Bland in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season when the team welcomes the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium.

Bland suffered a foot injury during practice early in the week, with reports that he could miss up to five weeks.

However, after releasing the team's final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon, Bland's return timeline got a positive update from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The The Fan and showed optimism regarding Bland's injury.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"i really do think we’ll be fine. i think we will be on the short end of the timeline, and it should hopefully just be a couple games," Jones said, per Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

Missing one or two games would certainly better for the already injury-ridden Cowboys than missing a month of the season or more.

Just days before the season opener, Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed, making him the sixth-heighest-paid cornerback in the league.

Dallas can ill-afford to be without him for an extended period of time for the second straight year.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

