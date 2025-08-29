Cowboys' UDFA preseason star makes highly anticipated return on practice squad
Dallas Cowboys fans are down in the dumps following the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, but it's not all bad news in Big D.
On Friday afternoon, the team announced that it will be adding training camp and preseason standout Zion Childress to the practice squad.
The undrafted free agent quickly became a fan favorite and was battling for the starting nickel job during camp in Oxnard, so fans were devastated when he was left off the initial 53-man roster.
But now, he is back, and all is right in the world.
Childress possesses the exact skillset and measurements that Matt Eberflus and the defensive staff are looking for in cornerbacks, so it wouldn't be a shock if he is eventually called up to the active roster.
The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back was a two-time team captain at Kentucky after transferring from Texas State, showing his ability to make an immediate impact. During his final year with the Wildcats, Childress recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.
Childress finished his college career with 13 tackles for a loss and a whopping 17 passes defensed. While his interception total is low, with just one pick during his collegiate career, he's able to make plays on the ball and force the ball to the ground.
Let's see if he gets a shot to make an impact in the NFL.
