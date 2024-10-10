Dallas Cowboys star has bleak opportunity to play vs. Detroit Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have a few key pieces missing on the defensive side. DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons all missed the team's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday night. It also appears that the same trio will all miss the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Parsons fell victim to the cursed field at MetLife Stadium, where he suffered an ankle injury in the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants. On Thursday, Parsons was seen testing his injured ankle at Cowboys practice.
The ultimate competitor, Parsons, was testing the limits of his ankle as the team prepared for a heavyweight fight with the Lions. Last Sunday, the Cowboys lost Marshawn Kneeland in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning this defense is limping into Week 6.
History is on the Dallas Cowboys' side heading into showdown with the Lions
It will take nothing short of a miracle for Parsons to be on the field. Or maybe a magical shot in his ankle could give the defensive star the adrenaline to push through the pain.
Stranger things have happened.
