Cowboys star Micah Parsons links with Post Malone at sold-out concert
Post Malone has been one of the more visible Dallas Cowboys celebrity superfans, which is why no one was shocked to see him sporting a Brandon Aubrey jersey during his show at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
Malone got emotional during the set, expressing joy over playing in front of a sold out show in his hometown.
The fun didn't stop there for Malone. After the event, he was able to catch up with Micah Parsons and posed for a photo with the Dallas defender. By the time the two met up, Malone had switched jerseys and was now sporting a No. 70 Zack Martin jersey.
Malone, who has made appearances at Cowboys games, was also on hand to help the team release its schedule in 2021.
As for Parsons, he's looking to break the bank.
The star pass rusher enters the final year of his deal and is ready to sign a massive contract. After four years of dominant play, Parsons is expected to sign the richest non-quarterback contract in the NFL.
