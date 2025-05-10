Cowboys Country

Cowboys star Micah Parsons links with Post Malone at sold-out concert

Post Malone sported a Dallas Cowboys jersey while posing with star defender Micah Parsons.

Randy Gurzi

American recording artist Post Malone on the field before a game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.
American recording artist Post Malone on the field before a game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Post Malone has been one of the more visible Dallas Cowboys celebrity superfans, which is why no one was shocked to see him sporting a Brandon Aubrey jersey during his show at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

Malone got emotional during the set, expressing joy over playing in front of a sold out show in his hometown.

The fun didn't stop there for Malone. After the event, he was able to catch up with Micah Parsons and posed for a photo with the Dallas defender. By the time the two met up, Malone had switched jerseys and was now sporting a No. 70 Zack Martin jersey.

Malone, who has made appearances at Cowboys games, was also on hand to help the team release its schedule in 2021.

As for Parsons, he's looking to break the bank.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals. / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The star pass rusher enters the final year of his deal and is ready to sign a massive contract. After four years of dominant play, Parsons is expected to sign the richest non-quarterback contract in the NFL.

