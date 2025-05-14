Cowboys' Cooper Beebe goes shirtless to hype Dallas Stars in NHL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys may not have had much NFL playoff success in the past few decades, but that doesn't mean the players aren't enjoying postseason action.
On Tuesday night, Cowboys starting center Cooper Beebe and some of his pals pulled up to the American Airlines Center to watch the Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their Western Conference second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It's the second straight game that a Cowboys player was in attendance for a Stars game, with first-round pick Tyler Booker enjoying Game 3 at the AAC over the weekend to experience his first-ever NHL game.
Dallas won that game, 5-2, and Tuesday night they came away with a 3-1 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Beebe was hyped throughout the night, and went full Jason Kelce-mode with a shirtless celebration.
Just dudes being dudes. You love to see it.
And in case you thought some of the other faces looked familiar, you are correct. Beebe was in attendance with fellow Cowboys offensive linemen Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele, Dakoda Shepley, and Asim Richards.
Now that is a party.
Beebe had an incredible rookie season and is one of the most promising players on the offensive line. Tyler Smith is a bonafide All-Pro, Tyler Booker comes in with a lot of hype, and 2024 first-rounder Tyler Guyton hopes to elevate his game during his sophomore campaign.
It's looking up for Dallas in the trenches, and hopefully the winning atmosphere at AAC will rally the players to bring that same excitement to AT&T Stadium.
