NFL analyst misses mark on Cowboys' biggest remaining need
The Dallas Cowboys' entire defense could look different in 2025 thanks to the hiring of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
In addition to the new scheme he's going to bring, Eberflus has a few new weapons to work with, including Dante Fowler, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Kenneth Murray, Solomon Thomas, and Kaiir Elam. While the depth chart overall is solid, there are a few holes, especially in the secondary.
That's why it makes perfect sense to see CBS Sports' Josh Edwards say Dallas needs help on the back end. What was head-scratching, however, was his assertion that safety is the biggest remaining need.
"The offensive line should be whole again as Dallas used a third first-round pick on the unit in Tyler Booker. The secondary -- both cornerback and safety -- was in need of a revitalization as well. The Cowboys did draft Shavon Revel Jr. on Day 2 and traded for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was not the answer in Buffalo. Injuries have plagued the unit, and there is room for long-term answers at the safety position." — Edwards, CBS Sports
Dallas might not have household names at safety, but they have several experienced options, and one strong leader in Malik Hooker, who also has experience working with Eberflus. Even without star power, the safety position is strong enough that there's chatter that one of their established starters could be ousted by an undrafted free agent.
The same can't be said for cornerback.
Dallas has two star players at corner with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Unfortunatley, Diggs has missed extension time in each of the past two seasons and is still rehabbing his latest knee surgery. They also don't know when rookie third-round pick Shaon Revel Jr. will be ready following his knee surgery to repair a torn ACL.
That means the Cowboys are leaning heavily on Bland, who missed 10 games due to injury in 2024, and Elam, who was considered a first-round bust with the Bills. Beyond that, there are a lot of unknowns, leaving this as the primary concern heading into camp.
