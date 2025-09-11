Dallas Cowboys star projected to be top fantasy football Week 3 stud
The Dallas Cowboys look to earn their first win of the 2025 NFL regular season in Week 2 when they welcome the division rival New York Giants to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
One of the focal points of the team's offense will be new star receiver George Pickens.
Pickens recorded just three catches for 30 yards on four targets, and concerns grew that he would be checked out if the gameplan didn't change moving forward.
Luckily, head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasn't concerned with the game, and a favorable matchup can help the pass catcher excel in Week 2.
PFF ranks Pickens as one of the top receivers to target in Week 2 thanks to his showdown with Giants defensive back Paulson Adebo.
"Pickens has a matchup to target against the Giants’ perimeter cornerbacks in Week 2, making him a high-upside WR3," the article states. "Adebo, who largely plays on the defensive right, will serve as Pickens’ primary coverage foe.
"Pickens’ 58.1 PFF overall grade ranks 25th among 35 wide receivers with at least 55 offensive snaps. Adebo’s 56.5 PFF overall grade ranks 34th among 51 cornerbacks with at least 55 defensive snaps."
It will be interesting to see how Pickens role will increase in the home opener, but getting everyone on the same page will help round out the team's impressive affensive trajectory.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
