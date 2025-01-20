Cowboys star stunned with postseason success of former coach
The Dallas Cowboys failed to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season. However, a few former coaches with the franchise are still in the thick of the battle for a Super Bowl.
One of those coaches is former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn, who is now the head coach of the Washington Commanders, shocked the NFL with his team's big win over the Detroit Lions.
MORE: Cowboys' list of head coaching candidates adds outside-the-box name
The win has put the Commanders just one win away from participating in the big game, and one of Quinn's former players can't believe it.
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis tweeted out that he can't believe in Quinn's first year with the Commanders, that his former coach has the team competing for a shot at the Super Bowl.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys assistant guaranteed to coach in Super Bowl
Quinn is no stranger to postseason success. As the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn has appeared in the Super Bowl in a game he would probably not like to discuss.
However, Quinn has made the NFC Championship and will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who just so happen to have a former Cowboys coach on their staff.
MORE: Cowboys not expected to retain respected assistant coach
Kellen Moore is the current offensive coordinator for the Eagles, and the NFC title game will now be the "they were once with the Cowboys bowl."
Although, Moore could be back with the Cowboys after the Eagles season is complete. Moore's name has been attached to the Cowboys' job for a few days now.
For now, Jerry Jones will just have to watch his former coaches lead competent teams during a big playoff game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc