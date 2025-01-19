Former Dallas Cowboys assistant guaranteed to coach in Super Bowl
The stage is set for the NFC Championship Game and it’s exactly what Dallas Cowboys fans feared it could be.
Former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn turned the Washington Commanders around in his first season and took his team to the Conference Championship. Quinn led a major upset as his team shocked the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on Saturday night.
MORE: Cowboys not expected to retain respected assistant coach
He’ll square off against a familiar face as the Philadelphia Eagles and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be their opponent after they knocked off the Los Angeles Rams.
While Quinn spent three years with the Cowboys, Moore was there for three as a player and five as a coach. Four of those seasons were spent as the offensive coordinator, and for two years, he and Quinn worked under Mike McCarthy.
Dallas and McCarthy parted ways this month and as they’re searching for his replacement, they’re looking at both staffs. They already interviewed Moore for the vacancy and could be interested in Quinn’s offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as well as his running back coach Anthony Lynn.
While it's tough to see rivals facing off for the right to play in the Super Bowl — while the drought in Dallas continues — it's good to see both Moore and Quinn find success. It's even better knowing the Cowboys are actually interested in coaches from both teams.
