Micah Parsons shows up to Dallas Cowboys facility ahead of minicamp

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is living up to his promise and showed up at the team facility ahead of the start of minicamp on Tuesday.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talks to assistant coach Domata Peko during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talks to assistant coach Domata Peko during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will officially kick off minicamp on Tuesday, June 10, and one of the biggest questions is whether superstar defender Micah Parsons will be in attendance.

Ahead of the start of camp, Parsons vowed to show up for minicamp, noting he has yet to miss one during his NFL career, and he is following through on that promise.

On Monday, Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were among the players to stop by The Star in anticipation of Tuesday's camp. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared the news on social media.

"For those tracking… Cowboys DE Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs were back at The Star on Monday, and the expectation remains that both will be in attendance for the start of mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday," Harris wrote on X Monday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and defensive end Chauncey Golston in front of Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi.
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and defensive end Chauncey Golston in front of Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Parsons continues to show the Cowboys signs of good faith despite the front office dragging its feet.

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

Hopefully Parsons and the Cowboys can agree to a deal before the pressure is on for a potential training camp holdout.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Sanchez
