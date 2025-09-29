Cowboys starter comforted by teammates after suffering injury vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys went through some wild momentum swings in the first half of Week 4's home game against the Green Bay Packers and Micah Parsons.
Dallas found the end zone twice late in the second quarter to take a 16-13 lead into halftime after Green Bay had scored the game's first two touchdowns.
However, the Cowboys got hit with another injury to a starter right before the late rally.
MORE: Cowboys making depth chart changes during first half of Week 4 vs. Packers
According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was questionable to return against Green Bay with a toe injury. He reportedly hugged some teammates before heading to the locker room, indicating that he thinks the injury could be somewhat serious.
"He is questionable to return with a toe injury," Stark said on the broadcast. "We saw him being helped off the field, the athletic training staff looking at that left foot. He then limped up and down the sideline, hugging his teammates before going into the x-ray room. He has not returned to the field."
Prior to the start of the third quarter, ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Hooker has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
During the offseason, Hooker made it clear how excited he was to play in Matt Eberflus' defense, a wild statement in hindsight considering how poor the Cowboys defense -- particularly the secondary -- has been headed into Week 4.
"Man, I'm excited, I'm excited," Hooker told Law Thomas of Law Nation Sports. "Obviously, when I first got drafted in Indianapolis, that was my D coordinator there, and we already got a strong relationship. And I know the type of coach he is. He knows the type of player I am."
MORE: Only one Cowboys star visited Micah Parsons' suite before kickoff vs Packers
He later added, "This defense that we got and the talent we got, he's capable of taking us to the next level."
During the first three games of the season (all starts), Hooker has posted 16 total tackles (10 solo).
