Cowboys Country

Cowboys starter comforted by teammates after suffering injury vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys continue to deal with some notable injuries.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys went through some wild momentum swings in the first half of Week 4's home game against the Green Bay Packers and Micah Parsons.

Dallas found the end zone twice late in the second quarter to take a 16-13 lead into halftime after Green Bay had scored the game's first two touchdowns.

However, the Cowboys got hit with another injury to a starter right before the late rally.

MORE: Cowboys making depth chart changes during first half of Week 4 vs. Packers

According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was questionable to return against Green Bay with a toe injury. He reportedly hugged some teammates before heading to the locker room, indicating that he thinks the injury could be somewhat serious.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He is questionable to return with a toe injury," Stark said on the broadcast. "We saw him being helped off the field, the athletic training staff looking at that left foot. He then limped up and down the sideline, hugging his teammates before going into the x-ray room. He has not returned to the field."

Prior to the start of the third quarter, ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Hooker has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

During the offseason, Hooker made it clear how excited he was to play in Matt Eberflus' defense, a wild statement in hindsight considering how poor the Cowboys defense -- particularly the secondary -- has been headed into Week 4.

"Man, I'm excited, I'm excited," Hooker told Law Thomas of Law Nation Sports. "Obviously, when I first got drafted in Indianapolis, that was my D coordinator there, and we already got a strong relationship. And I know the type of coach he is. He knows the type of player I am."

MORE: Only one Cowboys star visited Micah Parsons' suite before kickoff vs Packers

He later added, "This defense that we got and the talent we got, he's capable of taking us to the next level."

During the first three games of the season (all starts), Hooker has posted 16 total tackles (10 solo).

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4

3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News