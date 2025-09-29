Cowboys making depth chart changes during first half of Week 4 vs. Packers
Amid some struggles on offense during most of the first half of Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys appear to have benched another notable starter.
According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele was replaced by Nate Thomas in the second quarter as Dallas trailed 13-2 in the Micah Parsons return game. Hoyt reported that Steele was not being tended to by medical staff on the sideline.
Steele has been with Dallas since 2020 after joining the team as an undrafted free agent.
The Cowboys are already dealing with an injury to rookie right guard Tyler Booker, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's loss to the Chicago Bears.
Fortunately for the Cowboys, Thomas has received some high praise since the offseason and could be an improvement over Steele.
"A guy to watch out for is Nate Thomas," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said in July, via Nick Harris of theFort Worth Star-Telegram. "He's doing great. He's a guy we didn't get to see a lot of football out of last year. He's been great.
"He worked his ass off getting back. He had a great spring, worked incredibly hard and was here all the time. We're moving him around, he's playing multiple spots. He looks really good right now at tackle. He's a big guy that's hard to get around. I love that flexibility that he brings."
Prior to the two-minute warning, the only points Dallas got on the board came on a blocked extra point return for two points. But after Steele's exit, the Cowboys got two touchdowns late in the second quarter, which featured score on the ground from Dak Prescott and a touchdown catch from George Pickens.
Dallas lead 16-13 at halftime and will receive the ball to begin the second half.
