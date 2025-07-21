Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones gets blunt on Micah Parsons' agent
The Dallas Cowboys are still in the middle of contract negotiations with edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is entering the final year of his current deal.
The Cowboys are obviously trying to hammer out an extension with Parsons before the start of the regular season, but with other pass rushers around the NFL landing gargantuan contracts, it isn't a very easy task.
At a press conference on Monday, Dallas CEO Stephen Jones opened up on where things currently stand with Parsons, appearing to take a subtle shot at Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.
MORE: Cowboys work out Deion Sanders protégé who made career-changing move with Coach Prime
"At the end of the day, it does take two," Jones told reporters.
Jones declined to elaborate on whether or not the Cowboys would be negotiating with Mulugheta at training camp, but that camp is a good place to do so.
Chances are, Dallas will come to an agreement with Parsons in the coming weeks. There is no way the Cowboys want this to drag out into the regular season. But here's the problem: Week 1 is now less than two months away, so Dallas really needs to get moving here.
MORE: Cowboys' front seven receives surprising ranking ahead of 2025 season
Parsons and his team will almost surely be seeking a deal in excess of the three-year, $123 million contract T.J. Watt just landed from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should also be noted that Myles Garrett nabbed a four-year, $160 million pact with the Cleveland Browns back in March.
Watt is averaging an annual salary of $41 million to Garrett's $40 million, so perhaps Parsons would be satisfied with $42 million per year just to say he is the league's highest-paid edge rusher.
The 26-year-old Parsons has racked up 52.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie