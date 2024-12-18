Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 15 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday did their best impression of their glory days with hard-nosed football, dominating the run game alongside a stifling defense.
The Cowboys convincingly defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-14, showcasing multiple standout performances on both offense and defense.
Here are the Cowboys' players whose stock rose or fell after the Cowboys' win.
MORE: Is Rico Dowdle the Cowboys best UDFA since Tony Romo?
Fallers
Jake Ferguson, TE
Jake Ferguson has quickly become a fan favorite in Dallas, and after receiving Pro Bowl honors, many were expecting a breakout year from him.
However, Ferguson has dealt with injuries and has failed to make a significant impact. On Sunday, Ferguson had two catches for 23 yards on four targets. His numbers aren't too discouraging, considering the Cowboys didn't need to pass the ball much.
However, when Ferguson has missed time this season, both Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford have performed exceptionally well, raising doubts about Ferguson's future role with the team.
This raises questions about whether Ferguson will remain a key piece moving forward and whether he will sign a second contract in Dallas.
Jonathan Mingo, WR
For the second straight game, Jonathan Mingo failed to register a catch. On Sunday, Mingo saw limited playing time and did not receive a single target.
While the Cowboys' wide receiver group has shown overall improvement as the season has progressed, Mingo has seemingly regressed.
It is particularly surprising that he failed to receive any targets, considering the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for him before the trade deadline to bolster their wide receiver corps ahead of the offseason.
Amani Oruwariye, DB
In a game where the Cowboys' defense absolutely dominated, Oruwariye was constantly targeted and was the only Cowboys defensive back to allow a receiving touchdown—an 83-yard pass at the end of the second half.
Oruwariye finished with three solo tackles and zero pass deflections, making him undoubtedly the weak link in an otherwise formidable defensive performance.
Risers
Rico Dowdle, RB
Rico Dowdle has improved each week this season, which is exactly what the Cowboys need from their starting running back. Since Dowdle took over as the full-time running back, the Cowboys have had their best run-game since Ezekiel Elliott's early seasons in the league.
On Sunday, Dowdle had a career day with 25 carries for a career-high 149 yards, averaging six yards per carry. His performance helped the Cowboys surpass their previous season-high team rushing yards by 55 yards.
MORE: Rico Dowdle is the NFL's best running back in the last 3 weeks
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Osa Odighizuwa is having a career year in the final season of his rookie contract, adding to the list of star players the Cowboys will need to re-sign.
On Sunday, Odighizuwa recorded four total tackles, three solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and four quarterback hits.
He has been one of the league's best interior pass rushers and has continually increased his value as the season has progressed.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Outside of Rico Dowdle, CeeDee Lamb was the only Cowboys' weapon to make a significant impact on Sunday. Lamb surpassed 100 yards receiving for just the second time this season, finishing with nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Lamb became just the second player in Cowboys history, alongside Michael Irvin, to achieve four straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards. It is still early, but Lamb is currently well on pace for a Hall of Fame career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'wins highest dishonor' from Texas magazine
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Dallas Cowboys coach addresses Cooper Rush's concerning fumblitis