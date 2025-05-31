Cowboys Country

Cowboys' strength of schedule highlighted by number of 2024 playoff teams

The road to success is never easy in the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 schedule is a perfect example of that saying.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly starting off on the right foot under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

During the team's recent OTAs, it felt that everyone was saying the right things; however, we won't really know what to expect until the team takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

The Cowboys are starting the season with a powerhouse matchup, and the schedule doesn't get any easier after that.

According to the NFL on FOX X account, the Cowboys will have ten games this upcoming season against teams that made the postseason this past year. Only the Eagles and Detroit Lions will face more, as both teams have 11 on their schedule.

However, if the Cowboys plan on capitalizing on any one stretch of their schedule, the first five weeks would be an ideal time to do it.

Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jone
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After the season opening game with the Eagles, the team will face the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and New York Jets. One could also add their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers to this list of games that should be winnable.

Aside from the date with the Packers in that stretch of games, the Cowboys will face four teams that couldn't even sniff the postseason this past year. Every game is a must-win in the NFL.

However, it is vital to win the games you're supposed to.

