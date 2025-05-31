Cowboys' strength of schedule highlighted by number of 2024 playoff teams
The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly starting off on the right foot under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
During the team's recent OTAs, it felt that everyone was saying the right things; however, we won't really know what to expect until the team takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
The Cowboys are starting the season with a powerhouse matchup, and the schedule doesn't get any easier after that.
According to the NFL on FOX X account, the Cowboys will have ten games this upcoming season against teams that made the postseason this past year. Only the Eagles and Detroit Lions will face more, as both teams have 11 on their schedule.
However, if the Cowboys plan on capitalizing on any one stretch of their schedule, the first five weeks would be an ideal time to do it.
After the season opening game with the Eagles, the team will face the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and New York Jets. One could also add their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers to this list of games that should be winnable.
Aside from the date with the Packers in that stretch of games, the Cowboys will face four teams that couldn't even sniff the postseason this past year. Every game is a must-win in the NFL.
However, it is vital to win the games you're supposed to.
