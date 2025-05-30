NFL analyst still doubts Cowboys despite aggressive offseason
It was shouted from the rooftops by every Dallas Cowboys fan last season, and the front office heard those cries.
The team had to add talent in the wide receiver room, and did just that when they made a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens should bring an extra spark to this offense this upcoming season, and ESPN's Mina Kimes is feeling optimistic about the Cowboys' offense reaching another level.
On Friday's episode of NFL Live, Kimes mentioned that she loves what Pickens and CeeDee Lamb can do for each other on the field.
Kimes believes the addition of Pickens should open up the run game for the Cowboys, which was a glaring weakness for the team in 2024.
However, fellow analyst Kevin Clark had other opinions about the move. Clark thinks the move did make the Cowboys better, but he also feels it didn't make the team any better than the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Commanders.
True, adding one player probably doesn't bump the team up in the rankings, especially when the other two teams competed in the NFC Championship this past season.
However, it is okay for Cowboys fans to be excited about the addition of Pickens. It still feels like some in the media truly forgot how bad injuries were for this team last season. When healthy, this offensive unit can be extremely deadly.
