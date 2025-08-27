Cowboys Country

Cowboys reuniting with 'last-second roster cut' on practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys were able to bring back a player who wasn't easy for them to cut.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Brooks at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to make roster adjustments in preparation for the 2025 season. After trimming their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, the Cowboys added two defensive backs, Trikweze Bridges and Reddy Steward, via waiver claims.

They will have to make room for those DBs, since both will be on the active roster. While those moves haven't been announced, Dallas is actively filling out their practice squad.

After already signing undrafted rookie receiver Traeshon Holden, the Cowboys are also bringing back third-year receiver Jalen Brooks.

The South Carolina product was a seventh-round pick in 2023 and has shown potential as a pass catcher, but special teams has been where he's made his biggest contribution.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks enters the field at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Brooks was edged out by second-year player Ryan Flournoy, who improved on special teams this season. That led to Brooks being a last-second cut, but it wasn't an easy decision for head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"Jalen Brooks is one of those things we were going back and forth with a lot. On the offensive side of it, it was neck and neck, but over the last three weeks, there has been no one who’s played more special teams as dominantly as Ryan Flournoy."

Brooks had 177 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions last season, which was a major improvement on his rookie numbers. He now gets a chance to continue developing with the only franchise he's known since joining the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
