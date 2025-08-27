Cowboys reuniting with 'last-second roster cut' on practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys continue to make roster adjustments in preparation for the 2025 season. After trimming their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, the Cowboys added two defensive backs, Trikweze Bridges and Reddy Steward, via waiver claims.
They will have to make room for those DBs, since both will be on the active roster. While those moves haven't been announced, Dallas is actively filling out their practice squad.
After already signing undrafted rookie receiver Traeshon Holden, the Cowboys are also bringing back third-year receiver Jalen Brooks.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
The South Carolina product was a seventh-round pick in 2023 and has shown potential as a pass catcher, but special teams has been where he's made his biggest contribution.
Brooks was edged out by second-year player Ryan Flournoy, who improved on special teams this season. That led to Brooks being a last-second cut, but it wasn't an easy decision for head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Cowboys reunite with highlight-reel, fan favorite WR on practice squad
"Jalen Brooks is one of those things we were going back and forth with a lot. On the offensive side of it, it was neck and neck, but over the last three weeks, there has been no one who’s played more special teams as dominantly as Ryan Flournoy."
Brooks had 177 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions last season, which was a major improvement on his rookie numbers. He now gets a chance to continue developing with the only franchise he's known since joining the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue
4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie