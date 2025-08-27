Cowboys 2nd-year WR made 53-man roster after 'dominating' on special teams
The Dallas Cowboys had to make some difficult decisions on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players for the regular season.
One of the positions that everyone was interested in seeing when the official roster cuts were released was the wide receiver unit.
Beloved UDFA Traeshon Holden and third-year receiver Jalen Brooks were officially cut. On the other side of that bad news, second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy earned a spot on the 53-man roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
When speaking about the decision to keep Flournoy on the regular season roster, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had huge praise for the receiver.
"Over the past two or three weeks, I would say there's been no one that has played special teams more dominant than Ryan Flournoy," said Schottenheimer to the official Cowboys website.
"As a gunner he's been unstoppable, and he's done a really good job playing receiver with contested catches versus press release."
MORE: Mazi Smith gets clear message after making Cowboys 53-man roster
It appears the rookie head coach had his reasons for going with Flournoy over Brooks, in what is a crowded yet talented unit at wide receiver.
Having a strong special teams unit is often forgotten. Flournoy may not be able to find a lot of targets on offense, but he could win over everyone with strong play on special teams.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue
4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie