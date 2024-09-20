Dallas Cowboys target star WR in new 2025 NFL mock draft
The 2024 NFL regular season is in full swing and while most fans are looking forward to how the rest of the season will play out, there are those who are already in panic mode and looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft and how it could fix their favorite team's problems.
For the Dallas Cowboys, it is clear that help is needed all around the roster, but adding a stud playmaker on offense could go a long way.
Our very own Randy Gurzi had the Cowboys drafting a running back in his latest mock draft, but NFL Draft on SI has the team going in a different direction.
Instead of the backfield, the team looks on the perimeter and adds Ohio State star wide receiver Emeke Egbuka.
He's not overly explosive, but Egbuka knows how to win between the stripes. While he lacks an over-arching elite traits, Egbuka is a jack-of-all-trades.- Cory Kinnan, NFL Draft on SI
Egbuka's best season came in 2022 when he hauled in 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.
A year ago, Egbuka had 41 receptions for 515 yards and four scores.
This season, he has yet to find the endzone, bringing in 9 catches for 149 yards.
There is no denying his talent and he would be a solid addition to the Cowboys' receiving corp, so if he is on the board with no elite running back prospects available, Egbuka would be an intriguing choice.
Let's see if one of the Cowboys' inexperienced wide receivers can take a step forward as the NFL season goes on to convince Jerry Jones and company not to target a pass catcher when next spring rolls around.
