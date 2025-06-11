Cowboys TE reveals goals for successful bounceback 2025 season
It can be very easy for any Dallas Cowboys fan to have a lot of optimism during this offseason. Change inevitably brings optimism, which is why the Brian Schottenheimer honeymoon phase is still going strong.
The offseason also brings a healthier roster than what the Cowboys had as they limped across the finish line in 2024.
Tight end Jake Ferguson was just one of the many names stacked on the injured list throughout this past season.
However, Ferguson, just like the fanbase, has high expectations for his 2025 campaign, and the optimism is now spilling over to the players.
“I don’t think I’ve ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something I came into this offseason really working on. Just really dialed in on that and make sure I was lights out," Ferguson said when speaking with the media about this upcoming season.
The former Wisconsin Badgers star wants to prove that his zero touchdown reception season from this past year was a fluke.
Ferguson still appeared in over 64% of the team's snap counts this past season; however, getting hurt in the first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns may have put the former fourth round pick behind the eight ball.
It's a new year, and Ferguson knows what he must do to become the vital target for quarterback Dak Prescott once again. 'Tis the season of optimism.
