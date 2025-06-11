Cowboys TE coach goes viral for infectious dance moves during drills
Energy has been the focus for the Dallas Cowboys during Brian Schottenheimer's first round of offseason practices.
Players have been singing his praises for the way the coach sets the tone, but it's not just those who play the game who are impacted by the positive approach Coach Schotty is bringing. Even his assistants are enjoying the vibe.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer hypes 'excellent' Cowboys offseason, Micah Parsons' leadership
That was on full display during mandatory minicamps as tight ends coach Lunda Wells was thoroughly enjoying himself while dancing during team drills.
Wells joined Dallas in 2020 when Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach. He was one of the few assistants who stayed this offseason, with Schottenheimer securing his extension.
MORE: Cowboys already seeing strong Dak Prescott, George Pickens connection
During his time with Dallas, Wells helped mid-round picks Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson develop into consistent starters. Ferguson even made the Pro Bowl following a breakout campaign in 2023.
This year, Wells will be focused on getting Ferguson back on track following a frustrating campaign. He's also working with second-year pro Brevyn Spann-Ford, who has had an outstanding start to camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall
Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout