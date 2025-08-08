Cowboys Country

Jake Ferguson official injury update gives Cowboys fans a sigh of relief

The Dallas Cowboys got good news on Friday morning regarding tight end Jake Ferguson’s back, which will allow fans to breathe easy.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Thursday was a rough day of practice for the Dallas Cowboys.

Two players suffered injuries with running back Jaydon Blue being carted to the blue tent and tight end Jake Ferguson leaving practice with a back injury following a big hit.

Thankfully, neither injury was expected to be serious, which was welcome news. Now fans can officially breathe easy with Ferguson, thanks to the latest update.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Ferguson is dealing with a back contusion, which isn’t serious.

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s excellent news considering what Ferguson means to this offense. He’s proven to be a trusted safety valve for Dak Prescott, which is why he was recently signed to a four-year extension worth $52 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

The former fourth-round pick broke out in 2023 with 71 receptions for 761 yards with five touchdowns. He appeared ready to put up even better numbers in 2024, but a knee injury slowed him down.

To make matters worse, Prescott was injured, leaving Ferguson to work with Cooper Rush as his quarterback. While Rush played well overall, he didn’t depend on Ferguson the way Prescott does.

That resulted in a stat line of 59 receptions for 494 yards with no touchdowns. Getting him back in rhythm will be huge for the Cowboys, and Ferguson staying healthy will be key to his bounce back.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

